Amish community in Lancaster County reaches herd immunity from COVID-19, medical center says

Medical experts are debating whether an Amish and Mennonites community in Lancaster County has achieved herd immunity from the COVID-19 after a local medical center reported nearly every household had at least one case in 2020.

Experts at a New Holland borough healthcare center said around 90 percent of households dealt with at least one coronavirus case after churches reopened last year. They said those households are now immune.

"So, you would think if COVID was as contagious as they say, it would go through like a tsunami; and it did," said Allen Hoover, an Old Order Mennonite and administrator of the Parochial Medical Center, a clinic that primarily serves the Plain community.

Public health officials and epidemiologists did not dispute the widespread outbreak Hoover described. But they voiced concern that a misplaced perception of herd immunity in a population that makes up 8% of Lancaster County may compromise the effort to turn the tide on the pandemic.

"We don't really know how long you're protected and we've seen cases where people get re-infected," Dr. Mike Cirigliano said. He believes herd sustainable herd immunity won't be reached without the intervention of vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that the country recorded a 7-day average of about 57,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, a 7% jump over the previous week. Walensky added that new hospitalizations are slightly up at roughly 4,700 admissions per day.

Dr. Cirigliano, and other health experts, believe with new variants popping up globally true herd immunity will not be reached without widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is doing its part, having administered millions of doses with a presidential directive to make all adult vaccine eligible by April.

"The idea that we'll just let it happen naturally is a bad, bad idea," Dr. Cirigliano said. "We need to vaccinate to prevent severe illness and death."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

