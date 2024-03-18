Andre Gordon Jr.: Court documents reveal new details in rampage that left 3 dead in Levittown

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 revealed new details in Saturday's violent rampage that included two armed carjackings and two shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

It all began early Saturday morning when officials say Andre Gordon Jr. carjacked a driver in Trenton, New Jersey before driving off in their 2013 Nissan Altima.

At 8:52 a.m., Falls Township police were called to a home on Viewpoint Lane in the Vermillion Hills section of Levittown for a report of an armed person.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Karen Gordon, 52, and Kera Gordon, 13, fatally shot in a room on the first floor. They were later identified by police as Andre Gordon Jr.’s stepmother and teen sister.

According to court documents, police found spent shell casings on the floor, bullet holes in the interior walls and a door, as well as blood on the front door. Ring doorbell footage from the home showed Andre Gordon Jr. using a rifle to break the glass of the front door and point the rifle into the home, according to the documents.

Evidence found at the scene also indicated that Andre Gordon Jr. had fired shots into the home from outside, through a window, investigators say.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Officers then discovered that three other people were inside the home at the time of the incident and were not harmed.

Just after 9 a.m., Falls Township police received a second report of an armed person on Edgewood Lane, in the Elderberry section of Levittown.

The 911 caller stated that there was a man at her door with a gun, and then identified the man as Andre Gordon Jr., the father of her two children.

Falls Township police called for assistance from neighboring communities, and Bristol Township officers responded to the scene on Edgewood Lane.

According to documents, Gordon forced his way into the home and went to a back bedroom where Taylor Daniel, 25, was later found to have been fatally shot. Her mother, who was among 4 other people in the home at the time, suffered a head injury after police say Gordon struck her with his gun before fleeing the scene.

Daniel was later identified as the mother of Gordon’s two children.

At 9:13 a.m., police received a report that a driver was carjacked by Gordon at gunpoint while putting air in his tires in the parking lot of a Dollar General on the 1200 block of Bristol Pike.

Police say Gordon drove that driver’s 2016 Honda CRV to Trenton, New Jersey where it was later found on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton.

Officers later received reports that Gordon had barricaded himself inside a residence on the 100 block of Phillips Avenue, about a block from where the stolen Honda was found. Police had originally heard Gordon may have been barricaded inside with hostages and police were able to safely remove everyone who had been inside.

Police later learned that Gordon was able to escape that residence before police arrived at the scene.

He was finally arrested on New York Avenue, about five blocks away from that residence and where the vehicle was found around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to documents, Gordon had altered his appearance in attempt to conceal his identify by cutting his hair before he was arrested.

Gordon is currently charged in New Jersey with carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

He is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face charges in the fatal shootings and carjacking that include first and second-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family of Taylor Daniel pay for funeral costs.