Anonymous Phillies fan buys beer for entire section during Wild Card game

Another round for everyone!

One Phillies fan was really feeling the "Brotherly Love" when he bought some beer for fellow fans during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Video posted online shows a vendor passing out Miller Lite cans to cheering fans in what appears to be a right field section of Citizens Bank Park.

"Here ya go. Free beer courtesy of a gentleman,"

And we all know beers at the ballpark park aren't cheap. TMZ reports the anonymous fan spent a whopping $4,500!

Related article

It's unclear at what point in the game the beers were purchased. Either way they were a celebration or good luck, because the Phils went on to win the game and move on to the NLDS.

Hopefully we're in this guy's section next game!