Anonymous Phillies fan buys beer for entire section during Wild Card game

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Another round for everyone!

One Phillies fan was really feeling the "Brotherly Love" when he bought some beer for fellow fans during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

Video posted online shows a vendor passing out Miller Lite cans to cheering fans in what appears to be a right field section of Citizens Bank Park.

"Here ya go. Free beer courtesy of a gentleman,"

And we all know beers at the ballpark park aren't cheap. TMZ reports the anonymous fan spent a whopping $4,500!

It's unclear at what point in the game the beers were purchased. Either way they were a celebration or good luck, because the Phils went on to win the game and move on to the NLDS.

Hopefully we're in this guy's section next game!