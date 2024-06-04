Driver dies after apparent road rage shooting on PA Turnpike; suspect later found to have died by suicide

Pennsylvania State Police say a man took his own life after fatally shooting another man on a busy roadway last week.

The 40-year-old victim was found shot in the head on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead several days later.

A day after the shooting, officers located the tractor-trailer sought in connection to the shooting.

A 59-year-old man was found dead inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He has been identified by police as the shooter in what appears to be a road rage homicide.

Police are still asking anyone with information or video in connection to the deadly shooting to contact them.