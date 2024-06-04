Bus stop shooting leaves 2 young teens, 2 men injured in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say gunfire erupted into a quadruple shooting, involving two teenage boys, at a bus stop late Monday night.

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, and two 38-year-old men were shot at 2nd and Westmoreland streets.

Police say all four victims showed up at a local hospital, and are said to be in stable condition.

Several shell casings were found at the bus stop, but no further details have been released.

A motive and suspect description are unknown at this time.