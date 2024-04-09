Aramark workers take to the picket line at Wells Fargo Center

Hundreds of food service workers hit the picket line Tuesday in South Philadelphia.

The workers, including bartenders, servers and cooks went on strike against Philadelphia-based hospitality Aramark.

They are fighting for better wages and better healthcare.

Many of them work at all three Philly sports stadiums and make three different hourly wages.

"People are very, very angry. They deserve a lot more," President of Unite Here Local 274, Rosslyn Wuchinich, explained. "Workers doing the same jobs in other cities and similar stadiums are making a lot more money and, in fact, some of the workers here are making less money than their brothers and sisters across the street, working for the same company, Aramark, at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field."

Aramark released a statement saying, in part:

"Aramark remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members have elected to commence a strike. Aramark has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong."