Ardmore family desperate for answers as stepmother taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in Israel

Many families in the area are impacted by the violence in Israel. One family on the Main Line is desperate for answers as their stepmother was taken as a hostage by Hamas terrorists.

"This is an unimaginable situation," stated Amichai Shdaimah. His 84-year-old stepmother, Ditza, who lives in a small village in Israel, is now believed to be a Hamas hostage.

"She got a red alert at 6:15, 6:30 in the morning. We assume she got out of bed and walked to a bomb shelter which is attached to her home," Shdaimah explained.

He says his family in Israel got a hold of her by phone, "She was in a safe room. She was okay. Around 10 a.m., they lost contact."

RELATED COVERAGE:

The family continued to try and reach the 84-year-old grandmother by telephone. "At one point, somebody answered in Arabic saying Hamas, Hamas and they got disconnected." Shdaimah said. "We heard from a neighbor that he heard her call for help and he got out of his safe home, trying to help, but he saw she was surrounded by terrorists."

Two days later, he said his stepmother was found in a Hamas propaganda clip, seen alive and being taken out of her home.

Ami and his family are left with few answers and a heavy heart, wondering where she could be and if she’s alive.

"We’re trying not to think where she is," Shdaimah remarked. "If you try to imagine what happened to her, she is 84-years-old. She has her own medical needs. She needs medication."

Her family in the U.S. says they are doing everything they can to remain positive and they hope and pray for a miracle, despite the circumstances of what they see.

"Hope is very important. We try to stay hopeful that she is still alive," Shdaimah continued.

Ami went to say his stepmother is really the rock of their family and his situation is not unique, with so many families here and abroad looking for answers for loved ones taken hostage. His message is clear. "This hope is we find some solution. We hope for co-existence."