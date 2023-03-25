Argument escalates into man critically shot sitting on steps in South Philadelphia, police say

A man is in critical condition after an altercation quickly turned into a shooting in South Philadelphia late Friday night.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Snyder Street to find a shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The 28-year-old man was sitting on the steps when several shots were fired, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a suspect described as a heavy-build man with a gray beard.

A weapon has been recovered, but no arrests made.