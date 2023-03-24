'Loss of life': Mayor of Allentown speaks out after back-to-back shootings leave 3 dead

article

The Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is speaking out after the city has seen two deadly shootings that left three people dead.

According to police, the first shooting occurred on Thursday evening around 7:40 p.m. on the 500 block of North 4th Street.

Responding officers found Darnelle Thompson, 39, of Allentown suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities say.

According to police, he was later transported to the hospital, where he died.

Hours later, police began investigating a deadly double shooting just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of East South Street and found a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

The Allentown Police Department is investigating all the shooting deaths as homicides, according to officials.

Mayor Matt Tuerk released the following message after the deadly shootings:

I'm sad to see the loss of life in our City over the past day. My heart goes out to the mothers and children of those we lost and I understand the fear and frustration felt by our neighbors. We are hurting, but I trust Allentonians to find a path to healing.

I want our residents to know that we are here to help. If you're feeling overwhelmed, stressed out, angry, health care providers can help. Mental health is key to our community's health, and both our hospital networks and our first responders are here to serve. Our police are capable and do respond to both to neighborhood emergencies and also neighborly disputes. We're here to help.

I'll repeat what I said at yesterday's rally against illegal guns in Harrisburg. The malignant presence of illegal guns is a toxin in Allentown. I'm asking our legislators to join me in getting guns off the street in our city. When we have safe streets, we give Pennsylvanians a chance to thrive. The Allentown police department has taken over 350 guns off the street since the beginning of 2022, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly can help by passing laws mandating the reporting of gun theft, improving background checks, and enacting extreme risk protection orders.

Our health and safety are bound together, and we can be better when we help each other.