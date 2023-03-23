Police: Video shows shooters fire more than 60 shots at group of teens in West Philadelphia triple shooting

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify four suspects wanted in connection with a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that left teens injured.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of N Frazier Street on Monday around 4 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured in the brazen broad daylight shooting.

Officials say that the 13-year-old, who was shot in the abdomen, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

One 16-year-old was shot five times throughout his body and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say the other 16-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of the shooting, showing four masked suspects they say were armed with rifles and semi-automatic pistols.

According to investigators, the suspects fired more than 60 shots before fleeing the area on Lansdowne Avenue.

Anyone with information on this is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip online.