Suspect critical after being shot by police officer in East Mount Airy, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting involving a police officer and a suspect erupted on the street's of Philadelphia's East Mount Airy overnight.
Police say an officer discharged their weapon several times, striking a suspect on the 1500 block of Johnson Street shortly after midnight Saturday.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition. The officer did not sustain any injuries.
Police have yet to release any details on what led to the shooting.