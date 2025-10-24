Argument leads to shooting in Levittown Wawa parking lot: police

The Brief Police say an argument outside a Levittown Wawa escalated to a shooting overnight Thursday. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Wawa on Bristol-Oxford Valley Road just before midnight. The victim, who had not been publicly identified, was flown to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.



A shooting Thursday night outside a Wawa in Levittown left a man fighting for his life, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the Bristol Township Police Department were called to the Wawa on Bristol-Oxford Valley Road just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, investigators say.

He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and flown to Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia where he was placed in critical condition.

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical fight in the Wawa parking lot.

Police believe one of the people involved in the fight shot the other.

The suspected shooter is said to have stayed at the crime scene and is cooperating with police.