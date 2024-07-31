Armed jewelry store heist in Center City under investigation: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a jewelry store heist occurred in Center City near Chinatown Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report on the 900 block of Arch Street.

Upon arrival, the victim said an unidentified man entered the jewelry store, approached the rear glass case containing 24-carat jewelry, produced a black firearm, and demanded not to call the police.

Police say according to the victim, the suspect then pulled out an object, believed to be a hammer, from a bag, smashed the glass case, and took four trays of jewelry.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on Arch Street towards 10th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more updates.