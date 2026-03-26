Armed man shot and killed by police during welfare check in Lehigh County: state police

The Brief A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by police during a welfare check in Lower Saucon Township on Wednesday. No law enforcement officers or other individuals were injured, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Applebutter Road was closed at Ringhoffer Road and Sherryhill Road during the investigation.



Police in Lehigh County shot and killed a man who they say fired a gun outside his home during a welfare check on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Lower Caucon Township Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Applebutter Road around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man had fired his weapon outside the home, causing police to return fire, but no one was hit.

Pennsylvania State Police's Special Emergency Response Team arrived at the location and established a perimeter around the property.

That's when police say a member of the S.E.R.T. Team "engaged the armed male and shout him outside the residence."

He was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill where he was pronounced dead, according to state police.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the man killed by police.