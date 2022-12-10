Army-Navy game 2022: Pageantry, tradition meet at the Linc as the academies battle in football

The 2022 Army-Navy game was full of pageantry and tradition as the two service academies faced off for the 123rd time since 1890.

Before kickoff, there were Army and Navy parachute drops and military aircraft flyovers at Lincoln Financial Field and in the theme of camaraderie, cadets and midshipmen sang the National Anthem together.

"Both institutions are fantastic. The best and brightest our nation has to offer and they’re all going to join one another as brothers and sisters in arms serving our country," said Lt. General Ron Clark, the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. "It’s America’s game, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to really come together and celebrate football and the two service academies."

Tens of thousands of people attended Saturday’s game. Many of them are current service members, veterans, and family and friends. The Montoya family flew in from Colorado as an early Christmas gift for their dad who served as a US Navy Corpsman.

"Operation Iraqi Freedom was one of my deployments," said Matthew Montoya who served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman. "Also, I had OEF which is Operation Enduring Freedom."

"Military meant a lot to him. It’s the biggest game of the year, so we definitely wanted to bring him to it," said Marco Montoya.

Jane Horton, a Gold Star Wife, was also in the stands with her brother Ricky, who is a firefighter. Her husband, Specialist Christopher Horton, was only 26 when he was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

She said the holidays are still tough, but attending the Army-Navy game and being among current and former service members brings her joy.

"He was a man of honor, integrity and loved his country more than anyone I ever met," said Horton. "He ultimately gave his life and that’s what’s so beautiful about this game is everyone on the field is willing to fight, bleed and die for all of us."

As tradition, hundreds of midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy and cadets from the U.S. Military Academy West Point were full of passion and pride for their teams.

"We love our teammates and we’re here to support our teammates on the field," said cadet Elliott Lee. "Giving my service to the country, is like the best thing I can do."