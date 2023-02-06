Army veteran with PTSD gifted tickets to Super Bowl: 'This is a great life'

A military veteran and lifelong Eagles fan was given an incredible surprise while advocating for the Wounded Warrior Project at the Super Bowl.

Lisa Crutch served in the Army during the Iraq War and has dealt with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a traumatic brain injury as a result of her tour of duty.

Crutch traveled to Phoenix to represent the Wounded Warrior Project during the events leading up to the Super Bowl and had no idea about the surprise that awaited her.

"I was on my way down to do some interviews that were already planned for Wounded Warrior Project and I knew that I was going to be doing that interview and that's all I knew," Crutch said.

SUPER BOWL LVII

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje presented Crutch with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII to watch her beloved Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I was so excited to give it to her - they told me her story - her hard work and perseverance throughout her journey," Dimukeje said. "I was kind of nervous to do it because she's done a lot for this country."

Overwhelmed with emotion, Crutch said she's still trying to wrap her head around the surprise that's made doubly special because her team is playing. She called the tickets a "big reward" and a reminder of how grateful she is for a "amazing life."

"This is a great life that I'm living, a lot of people might not think so - I got hurt, I have PTSD and TBI and all that - but this is a wonderful life that I'm living, and I'm just so grateful for it," Crutch said.