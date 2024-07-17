Arrest made after Philadelphia store clerk shot, killed during robbery
PHILADELPHIA - A man is charged with murder after a robbery at Philadelphia convenience store took a deadly turn last week.
Kharee Simmons, 37, is accused of shooting Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod to death inside Frankford Convenience Store on Pratt Street.
The 37-year-old victim was found gunned down behind the counter with several shell casings surrounding his body.
He was pronounced dead minutes later with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulders.
An open register and several loose bills led police to believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
Simmons was arrested Tuesday and charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Theft-Unlawful Taking, and Theft-Receiving Stolen Property.