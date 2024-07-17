8-week-old baby girl dies in hot car as NJ father arrested

Never leave your kids or pets alone in the car - an urgent warning police say an Ocean County father refused to obey, leading to tragedy.

Avraham Chaitovsky, 28, is accused of leaving his baby girl alone inside his hot vehicle for an "extended period of time" in Lakewood Township.

The 8-week-old was found in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at the scene on New Egypt Road.

MORE HEADLINES:

The tragedy unfolded Monday afternoon as temperatures soared to a high of 97 degrees.

Chaitovsky is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.