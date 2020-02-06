Arrest made in death of 22-year-old Montgomery County woman

article

Pennsylvania state police have arrested and charged a Collegeville man in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Police say Sabrina Harooni, 22, of Gilbertsville, was hospitalized in Pottstown on Monday after suffering injuries from an assault.

The assault allegedly occurred between midnight and 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.

The coroner’s office determined that the manner of death was homicide and police subsequently took Nicholas Forman, 23, into custody at the residence.

Forman has been charged with first and third-degree murder.

