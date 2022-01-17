Arrest made in fatal shooting of man in Eastwick, police confirm

article

Police have confirmed an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man in the Eastwick section of the city.

The incident happened just after noon Monday on the 2800 block of South 80th Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. Though he was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:15 p.m.

While police say an arrest has been made, they did not specify details about the suspect. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

An investigation remains underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter