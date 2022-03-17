Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Easton shooting that killed two teens
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County have issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens on Monday.
Altajier Kyell Robinson is wanted in connection with the deaths of 17-year-old D’Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa. He faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and related charges.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on the scene and found Snipes and Figueroa in the front seat of a white BMW SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. Snipes was pronounced dead at the scene and Figueroa later died at the hospital.
Robinson is described by police as 5’10" and 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
