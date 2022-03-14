Easton double shooting kills 1 man, critically injures another, police say

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in Easton that left one man in critical condition and killed another man, officials say.

According to Northampton County authorities, police were called to the 1300 block of Washington Street Monday, just before 4 p.m.

Responding officers found one man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Another man was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter