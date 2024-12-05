Arrests made in 3 different Philadelphia homicides in just one day

Months after three victims lost their lives to violence in Philadelphia, police have charged three different suspects with their murders.

All three arrests were made Monday in connection to homicides that unfolded in June, including a restaurant shooting, apartment stabbing and street shooting.

On June 3, officers found Nicholas Delgado suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on the 300 block of Water Street. Ramon Rodriguez was arrested Monday after fleeing to a rooftop.

The second victim, 27-year-old Joel Colon-Cruz, was gunned down inside Kitchen Express Chinese Restaurant after being chased by a masked shooter. Talil Parker, who is in custody for parole violations, was charged with Cruz's death on Monday.

The final arrest was made in connection to the stabbing death of Tianna Wells on June 16. She was found bleeding from a cut to her neck on the floor of her apartment. Quader Moore, 21, was apprehended on Monday after an extensive investigation.

Police say the homicides are not connected, but all three suspects have been charged with murder and related offenses.