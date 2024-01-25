Suspects open fire after setting home on fire with family inside in Hunting Park: police

Philadelphia police believe a home was set on fire before a shooting erupted right outside with a family, including three children, still inside.

Officers found a porch engulfed in flames after being called to the 3800 block of Marshall Street for shots fired around 4 a.m.

Over 25 bullets were also found littered in front of the Hunting Park home, along with two different weapons.

Multiple shots were fired into the house, several lodged in walls and a staircase.

Police say three adults and three children were inside at the time, but none were struck.

Two of the adults are said to be parents of the children, who range in age from 8 months to 5 years old.

FOX 29 spoke with the homeowner who said his wife saw the fire before hearing the gunshots and getting her family to safety on the floor.

"I gotta protect my kids first," he said.

Police say they suspect arson after a fresh container of gas was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is under way.