ATF, state, local law enforcement all work to find cause in deadly Pottstown house explosion

One week after the deadly explosion in Pottstown that killed five, including four children, local building inspectors say they’ve completed their search of homes nearest the blast site and will now look at homes a distance away.

It was a week ago Thursday evening when the massive blast leveled two homes at the corner of Butler Avenue and Hale Street.

Pennsylvania State Police and agents from the federal ATF are searching for the cause of the blast. Agents with ATF were back on the scene Thursday snapping photos of a battered store and nearby gas lines.

Justin Valentine grew up in the neighborhood. He said, "You know, growing up here it was not uncommon for us to smell gas up on this block, even up to a couple weeks ago. Dropping my son at my mom’s house, who lives here, I said, ‘Mom it smells like gas out here.’"

Valentine said his mother happened to go out to dinner last Thursday. He fears had she been home she would have perished in the massive blast.

Pottstown Mayor Stephanie Henrick said, "People are really scared. I mean just seeing this, it’s not a comforting sight and there’s a lot of unanswered questions."