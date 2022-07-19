Atlantic City drug dealer given prison time after woman dies from drug overdose

article

A New Jersey man will spend seven years behind bars after officials say he caused the death of woman with fentanyl-laced drugs.

The victim, 37-year-old Holly Morris, fatally overdosed in 2019 on fentanyl-laced heroin sold to her by 31-year-old Kahlil Carpenter the day before she died.

Morris was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on Inverness Circle in Evesham Township on December 14, 2019.

She died with from fentanyl toxicity, with levels five times greater than the amount needed to cause death, according to an autopsy.

Carpenter reportedly sold her the drugs on December 13, 2019.

MORE HEADLINES:

He will serve seven years in New Jersey State Prison after pleading guilty to strict liability for drug-inducted death in an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.