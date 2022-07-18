Michigan man arrested after opening fire on I-295 in Delaware, police say
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A Michigan man is in custody in Delaware after police say he fired shots at a car on the I-295 this weekend.
Police say the shooting incident began when cars crashed on the southbound side of the interstate in New Castle around 6:47 p.m. Sunday.
Kirby Richards, who was a passenger in one the vehicles, was reportedly blocking traffic to allow the car the move to the shoulder.
The 25-year-old Michigan man then got into an argument with a 58-year-old man trying to drive around him, according to police.
During the argument, police say Kirby retrieved a firearm from his car and fired at the man, striking his car four times.
The victim then fled on I-495 and called police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sesame Place facing backlash after mother posts video of daughters being ignored by theme park character
- Police: 2 unidentified men fatally shot less than a mile away from each other in Holmesburg
- Police: Son charged with murder after 96-year-old mom found beaten to death in Roxborough home
Kirby remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal mischief.
The shooting remains under investigation.