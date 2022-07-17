Officials: Woman, 96, found dead, due to blunt force trauma, in Roxborough; man in custody

article

A 96-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody, suspected in her death, in Roxborough.

Officials said police were called to the 4200 block of Houghton Street Sunday afternoon, just after 1 p.m., for a disturbance.

A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a living room inside a residence when they arrived. According to authorities, the woman sustained blunt force trauma to her head and body and died at the scene.

Police said the weapon was found at the location and a man was taken into custody. No other details were released regarding the incident.