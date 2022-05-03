Atlantic City fire departments are ready to battles blazes and keep city safe, officials say

Communities look to firefighters to extinguish the flames when a fire breaks out at a neighbor's home or a local school.

Atlantic City officials reassured residents and tourists that the local fire department is ready to do just that - keep them safe.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Marty Smalls dispelled rumors that the department is not equipped to battle blazes. He admitted the city needs to update it's fleet, but says new equipment is on its way.

'We invested in a $1 million ladder truck," Smalls said. "We invested in a pumper. We purchased two trucks that should be delivered by Halloween."

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans says while the Smalls administration is the first in 11 years to invest in the fire department.

'We understand we have apparatus issues," Evans said. "We are taking every action we can to fix and repair the apparatus anytime we see a problem we send it to the shop. To get repairs done and get it back in service."

Last week, Evans said one of their pumpers had a mechanical failure and had to go out of service.

"We had to borrow a pump from Margate," he said.

However, he explains the pumper was fixed the next day, and that borrowing equipment is not uncommon among local fire departments.

To show the importance of updated equipment, the president of the firefighter's union says when an apparatus is shut down in a single unit fire house the station is empty.

That means, if someone came to the station with an emergency, help would not be available.

The department proved just how equipped they are at a seven-unit apartment building fire last week, according to the fire chief.

Evans says firefighters responded quickly to keep the fire contained to one bedroom.

"I'd like to reassure the public we have the proper staff and equipment to respond to an emergency any time of day," he said.