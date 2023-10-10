Atlantic City first responders demonstrate how they will use drones to help save lives at local beaches

First responders are using game-changing technology to help keep local beach-goers safe in Atlantic City.

According to Atlantic City Fire Department’s Chief Scott Evans, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) drone technology is equipped with cameras, P-A systems and inflatable rescue devices that can be dropped for swimmers in distress.

Chief Evans explained the drones will be used throughout the city’s fire department, beach patrol, police department, code enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management.

"We’ve been operating with this new technology of the assistance, the information, the situation awareness that the drones bring us these days it makes sense to not only be able to do our job more efficiently." said Chief Evans.

They say beach patrol personnel will have the ability to use the drones to scan the beach for safety hazards such as rip currents, and wildlife before swimmers get into the water, both in the morning and the evening.

"When the drone gets up there, experienced lifeguards that are operating the drones can detect where rip currents are," said Chief Evans. "Whether it’s marine life, whether it’s sharks, mammals, hazardous obstructions like debris in the water."

On top of its already innovative technology, they are also working to have the drones fly small flotation devices over the water to a swimmer in distress. Once the gadget drops into the water, a life-saving floatation device will explode open.

"The distressed swimmer will have something to grab onto to keep themselves afloat until the rescuers get there," said Chief Evans.

Officials tell FOX 29 the drones will also be effective in communicating with groups on the shore when the beach is closed for swimming for the day.

"Having a drone being able to identify something like a family of 30 people come onto the beach along Florida and the drone can fly down there using the speaker and say hey beaches are closed stay out of the water," said Chief Evans.