Atlantic City man, 39, pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Authorities say an Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to a 3rd degree animal cruelty charge for an incident that occurred in 2020, which left one dog dead.

On January 7, 2020, Atlantic City police say they responded to an emergency call from a woman who was very emotional after she came home and found her dead puppy.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found the victim hysterical as she told them that she came home from work and could not find her Yorkshire Terrier puppy, Mommas.

The victim told police that she eventually found the dog's body badly beaten and stuffed in between the mattress and box spring of her bed. Forensic experts later determined that Mommas had suffered fatal blunt force trauma.

After an investigation was conducted, the accused Gary Moore, 39, was charged with animal cruelty by purposely causing the death of Mommas. Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on August 26, according to authorities.

The public is urged to contact their local police departments if they witness acts of animal cruelty. Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.