Skeletal remains of man found in University City, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found in University City, according to authorities. 

Police say the remains of an unknown man were found on University Avenue near the Schuylkill Expressway ramp. 

Authorities say someone discovered the remains underneath the westbound I-76 bridge. 

The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and is en route, according to police. 

No additional information was released by officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 