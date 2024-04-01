Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small claims 'no corruption' after raid on family home: 'Nothing to hide'

Atlantic City's mayor, Marty Small, called a press conference Monday to address speculation that arose after his home was searched by law enforcement last week.

Small appeared alongside his attorney, Ed Jacobs, who outlined an investigation that reportedly led to five search warrants being executed on the mayor, his wife, their vehicles and house, where they live with their two children and mother-in-law.

"This was done in a very aggressive and public manner, intentionally so," Jacobs said.

Jacobs says the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has been conducting an investigation into Small and his wife Laquetta, the Superintendent of Atlantic City Schools, for the past 3–4 months.

However, the details and nature of that investigation are "protected," and can not be disclosed, according to Jacobs.

Related article

He went on to say that the mayor and his wife were fully aware of the investigation, and had done "absolutely nothing" to obstruct or interfere.

"When search warrants are executed on prominent public figures, as was done here, that understandably creates speculation in the community."

Jacobs says a "careful" review of the search warrants and facts of the investigation required him to make these four points:

"This entire investigation arose from nothing more than a personal and emotional family matter within the Small household.

"There has been absolutely no lapse in Mayor Small faithful discharge of his duties as mayor of Atlantic City. None."

"There have been no thefts, no extortion, no pay-offs, no acts of dishonesty."

"That investigation has no effect on the integrity of Marty Small and his administration."

"Maybe there's a perception among law enforcement that mayors of Atlantic City are good targets," Jacobs said. "Not this one, not this mayor."

Following Jacobs' remarks, Mayor Small walked to the podium to address his family, community, fellow leaders and the media.

"Contrary to the media's opinion, I was not hiding from you," the mayor began.

The mayor then spoke directly to a "dear family friend" and former campaign manager, who he says his children call "Aunt Mandy."

"We support you Mandy, you did absolutely nothing wrong," Small said as he warned that no one could drive a wedge between her and his family.

The search of Small' home came just as the county prosecutor announced criminal charges against Constance Days-Chapman, the principal of Atlantic City High School, for failure to report child abuse and related charges.

Small and his attorney refused to elaborate any further on those allegations.

However, the mayor did go on to profess that there is "no corruption" in connection to the investigation and search of his home.

"We don't have Atlantic City Housing Authority money in our house," Small said. "We don't have City of Atlantic City money in our house. I didn't steal anything. My wife didn't bring Atlantic City Board of Education money into our house. No, we don't have drugs in our house. And no, we don't have guns."

The mayor then described the day of the March 28 search from his perspective.

MORE HEADLINES:

He said he was approached by two Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office officers while helping his mother-in-law to the car, so his wife could take her to get bloodwork done.

Those officers then served the mayor a search warrant, to which he says he responded, "I'm not taking ---."

About 20 minutes later, the mayor says 20 officers armed with guns, rifles and battering rams descended upon his house.

"Did someone say I'm armed and dangerous?" Small said to the officers.

About three-and-a-half hours later, the mayor claims that the officers left with just a cell phone and laptops in connection with alleged "communication."

"We did not deserve that," said Small, who claims he went to work following the search, because, "I had nothing to hide."

"Let me get into the politics of it," Small said as he addressed a recent subpoena situation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

"It is political, and it is racial, because people don't like the fact that this mayor is giving minorities opportunities that they've never had in City Hall ever before."

The mayor went on to say that there is "a lot of politics going on… because they know they can't beat me in an election."

Before taking questions from the media, Small took a moment to vehemently deny "horrific rumors" about his daughter.

"My daughter is not pregnant," the mayor said. "My daughter has never been pregnant. My daughter is not pregnant with twins."

The mayor then revealed the "most egregious rumor" that he "beat the s--- out" of his pregnant daughter, killing her twins.

Small's attorney says they will "sit and wait" as the investigation continues, claiming that the Small have taken no action to hinder its progress.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the mayor's comments following the press conference:

"Standard operating procedures and protocols in executing residential search warrants were utilized to ensure the safety of all occupants of the residence, neighbors, and law enforcement alike…Both Mayor Small and Dr. Small were treated with dignity and respect during the entire process. As an example, detectives took great effort to ensure that any juveniles living at the residence were clear of the residence and not present during the execution of the search warrant."