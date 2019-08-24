Authorities arrest 3 in connection to string of Popeyes robberies

Police say three suspects accused of robbing multiple Popeyes restaurants in Northeast Philadelphia are in custody after a dangerous police pursuit Friday night.

Authorities say that officers patrolling the 2500 block of Grant Avenue noticed a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a string of recent robberies at local Popeye's locations. Fearful that the Popeyes on Grant Avenue would be the suspects next target, officers entered the building and called for back up.

According to police, the suspects attempted to flee the scene and struck an unmarked police car when a responding officer tried to initiate a stop. During the pursuit the suspects became confused by the layout of the parking lot, doubled back around, and intentionally rammed the unmarked police cruiser.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle accelerated around a curve, lost control of the car and struck a light pole. Three suspects fled the car and left behind a mask and tossed away a gun during a foot pursuit.

Advertisement

During the chase, a pursuing officer was unintentionally struck up a passing car. Officials say the officer was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and will be released.

Responding officers from surrounding districts assisted in the pursuit and helped detain all three suspects.

The string of Popeyes robberies in Northeast Philadelphia began in late July when two locations were robbed on consecutive days, and continued on August 21st. Police also believe the suspects wanted in this spree are responsible for robbing a Chipotle on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.