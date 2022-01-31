Cause of row home fire in Trenton that injured 2 under investigation

Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire in Trenton.

The fire broke out on the 300 block of Genessee Street Sunday evening.

The victims had been entrapped in the home before crews rescued them. They were both raced to the hospital for treatement.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Fire Marshall and Prosecutor's Office are both on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

