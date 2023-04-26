Authorities investigating nighttime Powelton fire determined to be arson: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Fire Department are investigating an arson in the city.
Officials say police officers with the 19th District responded to the 6500 block of Race Street in the city's Powelton section on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported, per police.
According to law enforcement, the Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and ATF was notified.
Officials say the scene was held and no weapons were recovered.
The investigation is active and ongoing with the Southwest Detective Division.