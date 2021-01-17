Authorities ready for protesters, but Trenton remains quiet

New Jersey’s statehouse remained quiet Sunday even as officials in all 50 states said they were preparing for the possibility of violence after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities closed the road leading to the golden-domed building that houses legislative and other state offices. The building, which is one of the oldest statehouses in America, dating in part to the 1700′s, had already been barricaded because it’s under renovation.

"There’s more skateboarders than protesters. So that is really good," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said on Sunday.

(NJ State House Tours)

He said local and state authorities were working with the FBI, and that there were no specific threats, echoing what Gov. Phil Murphy had said earlier.

"So it was the unknown," Gusciora said. "You can’t take any chances."

Advertisement

There were few signs of uniformed police, too, which Gusciora said was by design.

"We don’t want to cause any friction, and if there were protesters, usually they become agitated both ways ... but be advised there’s all levels of police."

Murphy on Friday ordered state employees to work remotely on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

He cited general concerns over what happened at the Capitol, when a mob carrying flags in support of President Donald Trump stormed the building. The violence resulted in five deaths and the impeachment of Trump on a charge that he incited the rioters.

RELATED COVERAGE

New Jersey state employees ordered to work from home Inauguration Day

National Guard to defend Pennsylvania Capitol, city to close streets

State capitols bolster security after FBI bulletin on nationwide armed protests

Trump becomes only president to be impeached by House twice, charged with 'incitement of insurrection'

National Guard troops sleep on Capitol floor as House nears Trump impeachment vote

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter