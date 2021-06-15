Small plane crashes in wooded area of residential Doylestown neighborhood

Authorities in Bucks County responded to reports of a small plane crash behind a residential neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. near the 3700 block of Charter Club Drive in Doylestown.

SKYFOX was over the scene a short time after the crash as police, fire, and medical personnel responded to a wooded area behind several homes.

So far, authorities have not released any information regarding the pilot or any passengers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

