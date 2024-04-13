Baby boy stabbed on Center City street; police searching for suspect: officials

article

A 1-year-old baby boy was hospitalized after he was stabbed on a Center City street.

The stabbing happened on the 300 block of South 18th Street Saturday, right around noon, officials said.

While out on the street, the baby was stabbed in the arm.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics rushed the boy to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to come forward and contact Philly police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.