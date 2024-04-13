Man, 31, fighting for his life after shooting in East Oak Lane: officials

article

A violent Friday night in a Philadelphia neighborhood played out as a man is left fighting for his life after someone shot him in the chest.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was found by police on the 7100 block of Old York Road, in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood, just after 9:30 Friday night, according to authorities.

Someone opened fire, shooting the man in the chest.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group is handling the investigation and say no weapons were found and no arrests have been made.

This shooting follows several other shootings Friday night, that killed three men and injured three others.

