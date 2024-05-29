Baby ducks trapped in storm drains rescued by police in Delaware

article

One momma duck is letting out a big quack of relief thanks to some local officers!

Her ducklings were found trapped in two storm drains Wednesday morning in Dover.

Officers quickly jumped into the first drain and lifted the little ducks to safety, then rescued another duck from a different drain.

All the ducks were reunited with the mom, who police say stayed close by the whole time.

Residents praised the officers for their quick actions, with one calling them "the heroes we didn't know we needed!"