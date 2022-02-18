Baby formula recall: What to look out for if your child consumed the recalled products

article

Many local parents, already struggling to find powdered formula on store shelves, are even more concerned after the Food and Drug Administration recalled three brands.

Similac, Alimentum and EleCare are being pulled off the shelves because of dangerous bacteria, including salmonella and Cronobacter sakazakiim.

FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim spoke to numerous parents who are very concerned after finding the recalled products in their pantries.

Matthew Smale is worried about finding formula for his six-month-old going forward.

He showed FOX 29 one of the six recalled formula cans his family has been using.

It didn't take long for the impact to hit his home. "Watery diapers and she started throwing up this morning," Smale said. "We called the pediatrician and she told us there is a stomach bug going around as well, so they weren't too concerned about it."

He and other parents are monitoring their children closely after the recall was linked to blood infections and other serious complications by the FDA.

Dr. Elana McDonald of Pizzica Pediatrics in Philadelphia broke down the causes for concern you should be looking for if your child consumed one of the recalled formulas.

"These infants can often present with fever, fussiness. They won't eat, which we consider poor feeding," McDonald said. "Or they are sleeping more than what they usually do."

Officials are urging consumers not to use the products if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later

Supply chain issues have already made it difficult for families to find formula and the recall is another blow.

"We couldn't find anything in the store. Everything was a recalled can," Smale said. "The stores didn't even know they were recalled."

To find out if a product you have is included in the recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call 1-800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided. ___

