DA: Bucks County man murdered by estranged stepson who had his name on alleged hit list

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a man accused of killing his stepfather on Tuesday.

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, was arrested on Wednesday after he was named as a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather, 78-year-old Joseph Michael Jakimowicz.

Bristol Township police were called to the 700 block of Winder Drive on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Jakimowicz was found dead inside.

According to the DA, the Bucks County Coroner's Office determined the man died from injuries caused by sharp force and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives learned Jakimowicz had ongoing problems with Carey, his estranged stepson. They later learned Carey had been sending threatening texts and leaving voicemails threatening the man.

Relatives also allegedly told police that Carey had a "hit list" of family members he wanted to kill, with Jakimowicz being on the list.

Surveillance video detectives reviewed showed a person getting off a SEPTA bus at Rt. 413 and Winder Drive before walking to the victim's home. That person was also captured on surveillance video walking into the Winder Drive residence at 2:18 p.m. and leaving in Jakimowicz's 2006 Chevy Trailblazer at 2:39 p.m.

Police determined Carey was the person seen in the surveillance video.

After police issued a public alert on Wednesday morning, Jakimowicz's car was spotted in Philadelphia and Carey was found at a bar in Trumbauersville Borough.

At the time of his arrest, police said Carey was in possession of methamphetamine, smoking pipes, five knives of varying sizes and a large amount of money.

Blood found on his clothing was a match for Jakimowicz.

The DA charged Carey with one count of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, stalking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

"Despite Mr. Jakimowicz's tragic murder, I am relieved that law enforcement was able to apprehend his killer before he could potentially carry out more murders of people on his alleged kill list," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

The DA also thanked the public for calling in tips on Carey's whereabouts.

