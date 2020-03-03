Baby makes arrival into the world with the help of 2 officers from Upper Darby

article

Baby William made his entrance into the world Tuesday, with the help of two Upper Darby policemen.

William and mom are doing just fine, resting comfortably at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Officer Dave Cullen is a pro – this was his fourth baby delivery. But, Officer Matt Rugh has no experience.

“For me, all sorts of emotions. Scared, excited, anxious. Luckily, I had Officer Cullen with me and all his medical knowledge and past experience. I was able to get through it,” Officer Rugh explained.

“Luckily, it turned out because when the baby came out, we saw the cord was wrapped around his neck and without even hesitating, Officer Rugh unwrapped the cord from the neck and made sure the baby cried and kept it in the proper position,” Officer Cullen said.

William’s mom and dad speak no English, while both officers speak only a smattering of Spanish. But, all were focused on a safe delivery for William.