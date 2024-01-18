Baby seal found stranded in middle of road in Jersey Shore town

article

A seal pup is finally safe after a recent storm left her far from home.

The adorable animal was discovered by a jogger on Baltimore Avenue in Point Pleasant Friday night.

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say the young female Grey seal likely breached the flooded bulkhead at Lake Louise during last week's coastal storm.

Police kept the pup safe until MMSC staff arrived to take her back to the center.

She is said to be about 4 weeks old, and is currently in guarded condition after undergoing intensive care.

"The pup is not yet eating on her own… We will know more about her prognosis in the days ahead."