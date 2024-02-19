Baby seal with plastic wrapped around its neck rescued on Jersey Shore beach

article

Rescue crews encountered an alarming and heartbreaking site when they found an entangled seal pup at the Jersey Shore last week.

Plastic from a case of bottled water was wrapped around the seal's neck as it laid helpless in Beach Haven in Ocean County.

She was immediately transported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, where the plastic was removed.

"Fortunately, the plastic had not yet started to cut into the seal’s neck," the center said in a Facebook post.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the baby seal was thin, lethargic and suffering from gastrointestinal issues.

She is currently resting, and being cared for at the center.