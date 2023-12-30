Man beaten, shot during robbery as police search for female, male suspects: officials

article

A man was beaten and shot during what police say was a robbery incident and the female and male suspect got away with car keys the victim had.

The 43-year-old victim was parked on Rising Sun Avenue Friday night, around 11:30, when the male and female suspects jumped into the man’s car, armed with a gun, officials said.

They forced the man to drive 15 or 20 minutes, until they reached the 3000 block of Helen Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. At that point, officials explain, they beat the man in the face and then shot him in both legs. Then they took off with the keys to the vehicle.

Police then responded to the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, just before midnight, and found the victim there. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police found and towed the car from the 3000 block of Helen Street, according to authorities.

Police are looking for the two suspects, a man and woman thought to be between 20 and 25-years-old. The investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.