Smoky fire burns in Willow Grove building as crews work to extinguish blaze

Montgomery County firefighters battled a smoky fire in Willow Grove.

FOX 29’s Skyfox was over the scene on the 600 block of Davisville Road Friday night, a little before 9 p.m., at what appeared to be a large garage or a business.

A great deal of smoke could be seen wafting through the night sky as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

According to initial reports, there were several minor explosions after the fire broke out.

No other details were released regarding the fire or if there were any injuries.