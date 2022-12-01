Babysitter sentenced up to 30 years in prison in connection with death of 2-year-old boy
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A woman will spend up to 30 years behind bars in connection with the death of a little boy from the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
Tianna Parks learned her sentence Thursday.
She was convicted of manslaughter for killing 2-year-old King Hill.
The boy was reported missing from his Strawberry Mansion home in 2020. His body was never found.
Parks later admitted to her role in the boy’s disappearance.
Investigators believe King was killed before he was reported missing.