'Bad Bunny' drug ring busted in Chester County as 5 Philadelphia men arrested

A year-long investigation has led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization that spanned two Pennsylvania counties.

It began when officials say "Bad Bunny"-stamped heroin/fentanyl was found at the scene of a fentanyl overdose death in Phoenixville last year.

In September, five Philadelphia men were arrested for their alleged role in the "Bad Bunny" drug ring: David Arroyo, 27, Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, 35, Neil Perez, 29, Jose Guzman, 49, and Curtis Lake, 50.

Police also seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, 2 kilograms of bulk cocaine, $25,000 in cash, two assault rifles, three handguns, over 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl, and a full-scale fentanyl-packaging operation during a search of nine different locations and three vehicles.

The seized drugs, guns and assets are said to be worth more than $250,000.